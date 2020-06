3 STRABANE COURT

Amenities

**THERE'S SOMETHING TO BE SAID ABOUT RENTING 1 OF THE NICEST TOWNHOMES IN THE AREA AT SUCH AN AFFORDABLE PRICE.**NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED IN UPGRADES. THEY INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM LIGHTING, AND PAINT. THE ENERGY EFFICIENT CENTRAL AIR SYSTEM IS NEW. YOU WILL LOVE ENTERTAINING IN THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN LAYOUT WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE SPACIOUS FENCED YARD. QUIET, PEACEFUL COURT JUST FOOTSTEPS TO PINE GROVE ELEMENTARY. PETS CASE BY CASE. CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 650..