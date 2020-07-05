2700 E Joppa Road

Amenities

FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB Renovation in Parkville! This lovely home features gleaming wood floors throughout, a soft paint palette, and recessed lighting. The main level features a gourmet Kitchen with ENERGYSTAR refrigerator, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming hardwood floors! Welcome guests with 2 main level bedrooms and beautiful bathroom. The upper level features the master bedroom with attached Master Bath. The lower level features a spacious family room with hardwood floors, great space for the family to gather around for games or a movie. Enjoy the outdoors in the large backyard perfect for any outside entertaining. There is plenty of parking with the asphalt driveway and attached garage! There is a $75 application fee. Application requirements include Credit Score of 550 & up, total household income of $70,000 & up, no current BKs, tax liens and no history of eviction. Call Co-lister, Phillip Atwood, with any questions at 410-790-2266. Call Jessica Delair with any questions about the requirements at 443-224-8306.