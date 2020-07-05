All apartments in Carney
Last updated December 3 2019

2700 E Joppa Road

2700 East Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

2700 East Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL 3BR/2FB Renovation in Parkville! This lovely home features gleaming wood floors throughout, a soft paint palette, and recessed lighting. The main level features a gourmet Kitchen with ENERGYSTAR refrigerator, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming hardwood floors! Welcome guests with 2 main level bedrooms and beautiful bathroom. The upper level features the master bedroom with attached Master Bath. The lower level features a spacious family room with hardwood floors, great space for the family to gather around for games or a movie. Enjoy the outdoors in the large backyard perfect for any outside entertaining. There is plenty of parking with the asphalt driveway and attached garage! There is a $75 application fee. Application requirements include Credit Score of 550 & up, total household income of $70,000 & up, no current BKs, tax liens and no history of eviction. Call Co-lister, Phillip Atwood, with any questions at 410-790-2266. Call Jessica Delair with any questions about the requirements at 443-224-8306.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 E Joppa Road have any available units?
2700 E Joppa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 2700 E Joppa Road have?
Some of 2700 E Joppa Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 E Joppa Road currently offering any rent specials?
2700 E Joppa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 E Joppa Road pet-friendly?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road offer parking?
Yes, 2700 E Joppa Road offers parking.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road have a pool?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road does not have a pool.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road have accessible units?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 E Joppa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 E Joppa Road does not have units with air conditioning.

