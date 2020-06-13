114 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD with balcony
It may not be the capital of the United States, and it may not even be the capital of the state of Maryland, but for the residents who do call this 4.6-square-mile area their home, it is the capital of something. Nestled between State Route 29 and Interstate-95, Calverton, for many, is just a name on a highway sign they see as they cruise off to other places. For those who decide to settle down here, you'll find it's more than just any old unincorporated area. It's a place to call home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calverton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.