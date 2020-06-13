114 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD with balcony

"W a-s-h i-n-g t-o-n, baby, D.C.! / Washington, D.C. / It's paradise to me From"Washington, D.C. by The Magnetic Fields

It may not be the capital of the United States, and it may not even be the capital of the state of Maryland, but for the residents who do call this 4.6-square-mile area their home, it is the capital of something. Nestled between State Route 29 and Interstate-95, Calverton, for many, is just a name on a highway sign they see as they cruise off to other places. For those who decide to settle down here, you'll find it's more than just any old unincorporated area. It's a place to call home. See more