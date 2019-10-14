3302 Castleleigh Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse fire pit parking

Updated 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bath single family home in Beltsville within minutes of Beltsville Community Park and many major commuter routes! Main level features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with open bar and a fully equipped kitchen/dining room combo with updated fixtures, pantry closet and all stainless appliances,granite countertops and a dual kitchen sink. A full hall bath leads to 3 large bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, as well as a master bedroom with private full bath with a custom tiled shower enclosure. The finished basement offers a cozy clubroom with access to bricked patio with a custom built brick fire pit ideal for outdoor entertainment. Two additional closets provide extra storage space and there is a laundry/utility room with updated washer/dryer A carport is available for storage and parking. Plenty of street parking available as well!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-m



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5174895)