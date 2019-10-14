All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 3302 Castleleigh Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
3302 Castleleigh Rd
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

3302 Castleleigh Rd

3302 Castleleigh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3302 Castleleigh Road, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
Updated 3 bedroom and 2.5 full bath single family home in Beltsville within minutes of Beltsville Community Park and many major commuter routes! Main level features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with open bar and a fully equipped kitchen/dining room combo with updated fixtures, pantry closet and all stainless appliances,granite countertops and a dual kitchen sink. A full hall bath leads to 3 large bedrooms with matching hardwood flooring, as well as a master bedroom with private full bath with a custom tiled shower enclosure. The finished basement offers a cozy clubroom with access to bricked patio with a custom built brick fire pit ideal for outdoor entertainment. Two additional closets provide extra storage space and there is a laundry/utility room with updated washer/dryer A carport is available for storage and parking. Plenty of street parking available as well!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-m

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have any available units?
3302 Castleleigh Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have?
Some of 3302 Castleleigh Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Castleleigh Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Castleleigh Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Castleleigh Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Castleleigh Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Castleleigh Rd offers parking.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 Castleleigh Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have a pool?
No, 3302 Castleleigh Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have accessible units?
No, 3302 Castleleigh Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Castleleigh Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Castleleigh Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Castleleigh Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University