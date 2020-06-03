All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

3138 FAIRLAND ROAD

3138 Fairland Road · (301) 200-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3138 Fairland Road, Calverton, MD 20904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One of a kind recently built home available for rent. This one bedroom, one bathroom is packed with unique features like stained concrete floors, bamboo kitchen countertops, triple pane and energy efficient windows/doors imported from Europe, and a fresh air heating and cooling system. Constructed with high-end comforts and energy efficiency in mind, this home is nearly 100% air-tight, and will deliver not only low utility bills but peace and quiet. Located just minutes from tons of shopping and dining options just to the south and around the corner from the ICC with quick access to both I-95 and 270. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have any available units?
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have?
Some of 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3138 FAIRLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3138 FAIRLAND ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity