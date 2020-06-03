3138 FAIRLAND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One of a kind recently built home available for rent. This one bedroom, one bathroom is packed with unique features like stained concrete floors, bamboo kitchen countertops, triple pane and energy efficient windows/doors imported from Europe, and a fresh air heating and cooling system. Constructed with high-end comforts and energy efficiency in mind, this home is nearly 100% air-tight, and will deliver not only low utility bills but peace and quiet. Located just minutes from tons of shopping and dining options just to the south and around the corner from the ICC with quick access to both I-95 and 270. Available July 1st.