Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Huge price reduction. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a great home with private yard and super location. Live in this single family detached four level split level home near many conveniences. Live in this charming updated home, move-in ready, good light, large deck and patio with a great garden style backyard. Easy access to the ICC, the beltway, shopping and restaurants.