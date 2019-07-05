All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 3000 MARLOW RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
3000 MARLOW RD
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

3000 MARLOW RD

3000 Marlow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3000 Marlow Road, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOT YOUR ORDINARY RENTAL! Pride of ownership greets you with the warm curb appeal, warm colors throughout, gleaming hardwood floors and many detailed renovations. Renovations include a complete kitchen makeover featuring granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, two dining areas one off the kitchen and ceramic tiled floors. All 3 full baths have been completely renovated with the Master Bath featuring a dual shower! There's so much more, just come and see for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 MARLOW RD have any available units?
3000 MARLOW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 3000 MARLOW RD have?
Some of 3000 MARLOW RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 MARLOW RD currently offering any rent specials?
3000 MARLOW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 MARLOW RD pet-friendly?
No, 3000 MARLOW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD offer parking?
Yes, 3000 MARLOW RD offers parking.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 MARLOW RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD have a pool?
No, 3000 MARLOW RD does not have a pool.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD have accessible units?
No, 3000 MARLOW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 MARLOW RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 MARLOW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 MARLOW RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University