3000 MARLOW RD

Amenities
NOT YOUR ORDINARY RENTAL! Pride of ownership greets you with the warm curb appeal, warm colors throughout, gleaming hardwood floors and many detailed renovations. Renovations include a complete kitchen makeover featuring granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, two dining areas one off the kitchen and ceramic tiled floors. All 3 full baths have been completely renovated with the Master Bath featuring a dual shower! There's so much more, just come and see for yourself today!