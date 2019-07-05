3000 MARLOW RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NOT YOUR ORDINARY RENTAL! Pride of ownership greets you with the warm curb appeal, warm colors throughout, gleaming hardwood floors and many detailed renovations. Renovations include a complete kitchen makeover featuring granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, two dining areas one off the kitchen and ceramic tiled floors. All 3 full baths have been completely renovated with the Master Bath featuring a dual shower! There's so much more, just come and see for yourself today!