2807 CORNET COURT

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

BACK ON THE MARKET - APPROVED TENANTS WORK FORCED RELOCATION. Experience the Beauty of this Fairland View Town Home. Centrally located, just off of Route 29 and the ICC. Commute into or out of Montgomery County in a snap, while enjoying the serenity, and private seclusion of this community nestled in Silver Spring's Fairland community. This home has a Main Floor Master Bedroom Suite or Recreation Room with a Full Bath, Full Sized Laundry Units, and access to the Exterior Rear of the Home. The Upper Two Levels offer a modern open floor plan, including a huge kitchen with updated appliance package, complete with breakfast/sun room, and additional eating or lounging space, as well as access to a beautiful view from your 2nd story deck, and the convenience of a powder room off of your living and dining room areas. Upstairs, experience the luxury of your master suite, with superior sunlight in your master sitting room, a built-in shelving system in the walk-in closet, and an en-suite complete with double sinks, a soaking tub, and shower stall, all with an amazing view of the rear skyline, and a skylight over head, providing addded warmth from the natural sunlight. You won't want to miss the opportunity to secure this home before the holiday season. Schedule your visit today!