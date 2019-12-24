All apartments in Calverton
2807 CORNET COURT

2807 Cornet Court · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Cornet Court, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
BACK ON THE MARKET - APPROVED TENANTS WORK FORCED RELOCATION. Experience the Beauty of this Fairland View Town Home. Centrally located, just off of Route 29 and the ICC. Commute into or out of Montgomery County in a snap, while enjoying the serenity, and private seclusion of this community nestled in Silver Spring's Fairland community. This home has a Main Floor Master Bedroom Suite or Recreation Room with a Full Bath, Full Sized Laundry Units, and access to the Exterior Rear of the Home. The Upper Two Levels offer a modern open floor plan, including a huge kitchen with updated appliance package, complete with breakfast/sun room, and additional eating or lounging space, as well as access to a beautiful view from your 2nd story deck, and the convenience of a powder room off of your living and dining room areas. Upstairs, experience the luxury of your master suite, with superior sunlight in your master sitting room, a built-in shelving system in the walk-in closet, and an en-suite complete with double sinks, a soaking tub, and shower stall, all with an amazing view of the rear skyline, and a skylight over head, providing addded warmth from the natural sunlight. You won't want to miss the opportunity to secure this home before the holiday season. Schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 CORNET COURT have any available units?
2807 CORNET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 2807 CORNET COURT have?
Some of 2807 CORNET COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 CORNET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2807 CORNET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 CORNET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2807 CORNET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT offer parking?
No, 2807 CORNET COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 CORNET COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT have a pool?
No, 2807 CORNET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT have accessible units?
No, 2807 CORNET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 CORNET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 CORNET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 CORNET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
