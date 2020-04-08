13115 MUSICMASTER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious Condo Townhouse available April 15th. Huge Living Room with Fireplace, Kitchen with doors to patio, and Washer Dryer on main level with powder room, Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 full baths which includes Master Suite with walk-in closet. Convenient location is just minutes from tons of shopping & Dining options and right off Columbia Pike at the Mid County Connector, making a trip to the FDA, Downtown Silver Spring, BWI airport, Rockville, Gaithersburg & Columbia a breeze! Don't miss out!