This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level. (Four spaces available - 1 bedroom 1 shared bath available) There is a large rear deck area with a grill to enjoy as well. *****This town home is near the heart of Silver Spring and all that the area has to offer. Conveniently located right off Rte. 29 (Colesville Rd) and in between the 495 exit and the ICC exit. Just 15 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Walking distance to bus route and shopping and new hospital. Close to FDA Campus. Use of washer/dryer, utilities and Wifi are included and parking passes make parking a breeze.