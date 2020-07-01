11412 Cherry Hill Rd

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 apartment in Beltsville!

Located near shops, public transportation, I-95, ICC - Rt.200, Rt.295 and Rt.29; Minutes to Baltimore and DC.



Property highlights



- Water, gas and electric included!

- Newly renovated with modern finishes throughout

- Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Enjoy the outdoors on balcony

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Credit and criminal background check required

- No pets!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



