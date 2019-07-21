All apartments in Cabin John
Find more places like 8225 OSAGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabin John, MD
/
8225 OSAGE LANE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:37 PM

8225 OSAGE LANE

8225 Osage Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8225 Osage Ln, Cabin John, MD 20818

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Amazing Colonial with a wrap around porch on a quarter acre in the very sought after Carderock Springs neighborhood in the Carderock/Pyle/Whitman school district. Three finished levels with 175K+ (Custom cabinets in kitchen, MBR, and His/Hers Closets) in renovations completed in the past few years that give you the perfect combination of a classic feel coupled with modern ambience. An exceptional place to raise a family with a close knit community and access to Carderock Swim & Tennis club, it is a place you can truly call home. You will not find a better home inside the beltway! Just minutes to DC, Georgetown, and the Potomac River located on a quiet street with no through traffic and walking distance to the Carderock Springs Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have any available units?
8225 OSAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabin John, MD.
What amenities does 8225 OSAGE LANE have?
Some of 8225 OSAGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 OSAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8225 OSAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 OSAGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabin John.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE offer parking?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8225 OSAGE LANE has a pool.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8225 OSAGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8225 OSAGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAPotomac, MDMcLean, VASouth Kensington, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDChevy Chase, MDGreat Falls, VA
Idylwood, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAWolf Trap, VANorth Kensington, MDVienna, VAAspen Hill, MDOakton, VAWest Falls Church, VAMerrifield, VASeven Corners, VAForest Glen, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia