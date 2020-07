Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking internet access furnished range

One bedroom comes with a queen-size bed unfurnished. Tenant has the option of requesting the unit to be fully Furnished at additional cost. Deposit included $30 deductible covers each time of lost room key and emergency request to unlock door. Access to Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator and shared kitchen,

Full Bathroom and a Half bath. Safe Street-side parking area available. All utilities included.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4438-camley-way-burtonsville-md-20866-usa-unit-2-1-rm-3/5125b7dc-418d-46d5-8970-5fca830c60e6



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5864436)