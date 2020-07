Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

End Unit Townhouse in the beautiful Saddle Creek community. with 3 finished levels, 2 bathrooms . walk out Basement is fully finished with a full bathroom and separate entrance , fenced-in patio for privacy and shed for storage. Convenient location; only a short distance from the ICC, routes 29 and 95. close to Ft. Meade and Bethesda and Walter reed Hospital Near commuter's park/ride, shopping, parks and recreation. available 2/1/2020.