Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come relax and unwind in your new cozy home. Enjoy the 3 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, and take advantage of the spacious bonus room in the fully finished basement. You will love to cook in the updated kitchen with granite counter top and extended cabinets. While one is cooking the rest of the family can relax in the living room that has 8 windows and brings in beautiful natural light! With summer coming up, the large private deck off of the family room will be something that your family enjoys for many months to come! Parking enough to fit up to 5 cars with the large extended driveway and the attached garage. One of the best features about this home is the location! Conveniently close to I-95 and sits in the sought after school district of Montgomery County. Don't delay come view your next home today!