Burtonsville, MD
2112 Sondra Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2112 Sondra Ct

2112 Sondra Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Sondra Ct, Burtonsville, MD 20868

$1100- SHARED BEDROOM
$1,400- Master Bedroom

Have a total of 5 beds, 5 baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Sondra Ct have any available units?
2112 Sondra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
Is 2112 Sondra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Sondra Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Sondra Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct offer parking?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct have a pool?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct have accessible units?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Sondra Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Sondra Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
