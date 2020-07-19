All apartments in Burtonsville
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

15130 MC KNEW ROAD

15130 McKnew Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15130 McKnew Rd, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb single family living in an excellent commuter location. All brick Cape Cod style home that is newly renovated and ready for you! Large eat in kitchen with great views out back. Huge 24x32 detached garage and tons of driveway space. Big family room off kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lawn maintenance included. Minimum 600 credit score and household income of 85k per year. Application process: copy of photo ID, w-2, online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have any available units?
15130 MC KNEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have?
Some of 15130 MC KNEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15130 MC KNEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15130 MC KNEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 MC KNEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15130 MC KNEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15130 MC KNEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
