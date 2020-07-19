15130 MC KNEW ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Superb single family living in an excellent commuter location. All brick Cape Cod style home that is newly renovated and ready for you! Large eat in kitchen with great views out back. Huge 24x32 detached garage and tons of driveway space. Big family room off kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lawn maintenance included. Minimum 600 credit score and household income of 85k per year. Application process: copy of photo ID, w-2, online app: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp