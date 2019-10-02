6847 Heathway Court

Amenities

Fresh, Bright and Spacious 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Single Family Home! - Renter's Warehouse presents a fairly new constructed three-story colonial in the highly sought after Bryans Rd community. Well designed floor plan with two story foyer; separate living/dining rooms next to eat-in kitchen & large family room w/fireplace. Access to brand new peaceful deck and yard space w/smart alarm; cameras included. Fully functional semi-finished basement perfect for rec area and/or storage. All spacious bedrooms on the top floor with a true master suite complete with sitting room, 2 huge walk-in closets, dual vanity & soaking tub w/steam shower. Solar Powered/Two Car Garage/Walking Trails/All Shopping Needs/Family Oriented.$45 Application fee per adult-Appointment Only, $99 move in fee, $10 Monthly Utility Reduction fee.Call 202-217-4807 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5174720)