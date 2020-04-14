5850 Wolsey Court

Amenities
Spacious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 17772
Spacious Three-Level End Unit Townhouse in Bryans Road, MD. Great Family Friendly neighborhood with easy parking. 3 Fully finished levels, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The full bathroom has a 2-person Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual vanities. The main level features a hardwood floor, eat-in kitchen, and 2 story Bay window. Open kitchen overlooks the dining room. Sunken living room features a gas fireplace. The walkout basement is equipped with a full size washer & dryer. Plenty of parking; one car garage, driveway, and visitor parking spaces. Internet and Cable ready. Wired for an alarm system. Available April 15, 2020.
Minimum 1 year lease with multi-year lease available.
Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water
Application Fee: $40
Credit Score: Min 600
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17772
Property Id 17772
(RLNE5646977)