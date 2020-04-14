All apartments in Bryans Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

5850 Wolsey Court

5850 Wolsey Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5850 Wolsey Ct, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
alarm system
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Spacious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 17772

Spacious Three-Level End Unit Townhouse in Bryans Road, MD. Great Family Friendly neighborhood with easy parking. 3 Fully finished levels, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 2 half bathrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The full bathroom has a 2-person Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual vanities. The main level features a hardwood floor, eat-in kitchen, and 2 story Bay window. Open kitchen overlooks the dining room. Sunken living room features a gas fireplace. The walkout basement is equipped with a full size washer & dryer. Plenty of parking; one car garage, driveway, and visitor parking spaces. Internet and Cable ready. Wired for an alarm system. Available April 15, 2020.
Minimum 1 year lease with multi-year lease available.
Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, water
Application Fee: $40
Credit Score: Min 600
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17772
Property Id 17772

(RLNE5646977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Wolsey Court have any available units?
5850 Wolsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 5850 Wolsey Court have?
Some of 5850 Wolsey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 Wolsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Wolsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Wolsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 5850 Wolsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 5850 Wolsey Court offers parking.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 Wolsey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court have a pool?
No, 5850 Wolsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court have accessible units?
No, 5850 Wolsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 Wolsey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 Wolsey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 Wolsey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

