2560 SHIPMAN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Why buy new construction when this 3-year young beauty is looking for a new owner. This colonial home is move in ready, has a great yard and a private fenced lot, One of the largest lots in the Cul de sac; made for entertaining. Separate dining room with crown and chair molding, family room with a cozy gas fireplace and stoned back splash. Stylish hardwood floors and high ceilings with great neutral colors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a separate island. Home is filled with lots of natural light and includes an upstairs laundry. Master suite has double walk in closets , a soaking tub and a separate shower along with two walk-in closets. Finished basement has an open rec room, full bath with recessed lighting and a storage room. The large den or movie room is just waiting for you to add your personal touch. Great sized deck to an open grassy area provides endless possibilities for backyard activities. Seller offering a 1 year home warranty.