Bryans Road, MD
2205 GARDEN LANE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

2205 GARDEN LANE

2205 Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Garden Lane, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Partially Furnished!!! Rent now, Won't last long!Beautifully Renovated split foyer home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with the basement having its own room and full bath featuring a walkout patio. Property includes full washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, recess lighting, and a huge backyard. Property is located in a safe well maintained community, near plenty of shopping centers and Military Base (Veterans are Welcomed) ! This home is located only 20 minutes from Washington DC, The National Harbor and Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have any available units?
2205 GARDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2205 GARDEN LANE have?
Some of 2205 GARDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 GARDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2205 GARDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 GARDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2205 GARDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE offer parking?
No, 2205 GARDEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 GARDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 2205 GARDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2205 GARDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 GARDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 GARDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 GARDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

