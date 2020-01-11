2205 GARDEN LANE

Amenities
Partially Furnished!!! Rent now, Won't last long!Beautifully Renovated split foyer home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with the basement having its own room and full bath featuring a walkout patio. Property includes full washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, recess lighting, and a huge backyard. Property is located in a safe well maintained community, near plenty of shopping centers and Military Base (Veterans are Welcomed) ! This home is located only 20 minutes from Washington DC, The National Harbor and Virginia.