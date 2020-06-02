6204 MADAWASKA RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking hot tub internet access new construction

Welcome to 6204 Madawaska Road in the Glen Echo Heights Neighborhood of Bethesda. Light-filled spaces, generous room sizes, high-end fixtures and finishes, four fireplaces and a soothing, neutral decor give this elegant home a warm and cozy feel. The main level features formal living and dining rooms, powder room and a gourmet kitchen. This is truly a chef's kitchen with separate SubZero refrigerator, freezer and wine cooler, a Wolf professional range, dual dishwashers and under-counter microwave and warming drawer. The kitchen opens to the sunny family room with gas fireplace featuring floor-to-ceiling marble wall and mounted flat screen tv. French doors lead from the kitchen to the rear deck and from the family room to a private side deck (perfect for a future screened porch). The second level finds a large master suite and two additional bedrooms, each with en suite bath and walk-in closet. The master suite has a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets and a luxurious spa-like bath with double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and floor-to-ceiling Carrara Marble tile. A laundry closet with front-load washer and dryer, custom cabinetry and countertops is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Upstairs on the top level, abundant windows fill the space with light. Two spacious rooms could be used as bedrooms or a quiet studio or home office. Custom built-in bookshelves hide a "swinging" door that reveals another small room (great for storage or whatever your imagination comes up with). A Craftsman-style hand rail with square balusters and pickets runs the length of the four level staircase and creates another opportunity for natural light to filter throughout the home. A custom lighting package adds a touch of whimsy and charm. The recreation room is located on the lower level and includes a custom stone fireplace (gas) with live edge Cedar mantel and flagstone hearth. Additional finished space is ideal for a home office, exercise room or storage. The lower level has walk-out stairs to the backyard with french doors from the recreation room. This is a smart home with security monitoring, video doorbell, three cameras, light control and internet enabled entry door. Two-zone HVAC has two programmable wireless thermostats. Stained-in-place Oak floors, Pella windows and pre-wiring for electric car charger and generator are also included. Located on a quiet street, this lot sits up high, allowing for beautiful sunsets over the Potomac River from the front yard. Easy commute to Downtown Bethesda, Virginia or DC. This home is 99% new, with just a portion of a basement wall remaining from the original home (allowing new home to be grandfathered in to original zoning requirements).