Brookmont, MD
6204 MADAWASKA RD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

6204 MADAWASKA RD

6204 Madawaska Road · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Madawaska Road, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Welcome to 6204 Madawaska Road in the Glen Echo Heights Neighborhood of Bethesda. Light-filled spaces, generous room sizes, high-end fixtures and finishes, four fireplaces and a soothing, neutral decor give this elegant home a warm and cozy feel. The main level features formal living and dining rooms, powder room and a gourmet kitchen. This is truly a chef's kitchen with separate SubZero refrigerator, freezer and wine cooler, a Wolf professional range, dual dishwashers and under-counter microwave and warming drawer. The kitchen opens to the sunny family room with gas fireplace featuring floor-to-ceiling marble wall and mounted flat screen tv. French doors lead from the kitchen to the rear deck and from the family room to a private side deck (perfect for a future screened porch). The second level finds a large master suite and two additional bedrooms, each with en suite bath and walk-in closet. The master suite has a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets and a luxurious spa-like bath with double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and floor-to-ceiling Carrara Marble tile. A laundry closet with front-load washer and dryer, custom cabinetry and countertops is conveniently located on the bedroom level. Upstairs on the top level, abundant windows fill the space with light. Two spacious rooms could be used as bedrooms or a quiet studio or home office. Custom built-in bookshelves hide a "swinging" door that reveals another small room (great for storage or whatever your imagination comes up with). A Craftsman-style hand rail with square balusters and pickets runs the length of the four level staircase and creates another opportunity for natural light to filter throughout the home. A custom lighting package adds a touch of whimsy and charm. The recreation room is located on the lower level and includes a custom stone fireplace (gas) with live edge Cedar mantel and flagstone hearth. Additional finished space is ideal for a home office, exercise room or storage. The lower level has walk-out stairs to the backyard with french doors from the recreation room. This is a smart home with security monitoring, video doorbell, three cameras, light control and internet enabled entry door. Two-zone HVAC has two programmable wireless thermostats. Stained-in-place Oak floors, Pella windows and pre-wiring for electric car charger and generator are also included. Located on a quiet street, this lot sits up high, allowing for beautiful sunsets over the Potomac River from the front yard. Easy commute to Downtown Bethesda, Virginia or DC. This home is 99% new, with just a portion of a basement wall remaining from the original home (allowing new home to be grandfathered in to original zoning requirements).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have any available units?
6204 MADAWASKA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookmont, MD.
What amenities does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have?
Some of 6204 MADAWASKA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 MADAWASKA RD currently offering any rent specials?
6204 MADAWASKA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 MADAWASKA RD pet-friendly?
No, 6204 MADAWASKA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookmont.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD offer parking?
Yes, 6204 MADAWASKA RD offers parking.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 MADAWASKA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have a pool?
No, 6204 MADAWASKA RD does not have a pool.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have accessible units?
No, 6204 MADAWASKA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 MADAWASKA RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 MADAWASKA RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6204 MADAWASKA RD has units with air conditioning.

