5812 MADAKET ROAD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Stunning townhome nestled in a beautifully landscaped enclave. Seemingly a traditional colonial-style home with enchanting ivy reaching up the exterior, this home boasts luxe details, modern finishes, soaring ceilings and spaces ideal for both entertaining and solo relaxation. The foyer opens up into a sun-drenched living room with skylights, a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. The open floor plan allows easy access to the dining area and a sprawling deck with westerly views. Certain to please your inner chef, the recently updated gourmet eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, a large center island, a coffee nook and an eat-in area. A spacious dining room, chic recently upgraded powder room, an office and easy access to the one-car garage complete this level. The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including an expansive owner's suite with an oversized walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite bathroom. The light-filled lower level features a screened-in porch, a wet bar, a family room with fireplace, a large guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, spacious laundry room, and extra storage. Conveniently located, just blocks from the C&O Canal, Sibley Hospital and DC line, you'll love this spacious, bright & beautiful home. | Available to show in person (one-on-one appointments only) or by video chat.