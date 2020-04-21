All apartments in Brookmont
Find more places like 5812 MADAKET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookmont, MD
/
5812 MADAKET ROAD
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:51 AM

5812 MADAKET ROAD

5812 Madaket Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5812 Madaket Road, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning townhome nestled in a beautifully landscaped enclave. Seemingly a traditional colonial-style home with enchanting ivy reaching up the exterior, this home boasts luxe details, modern finishes, soaring ceilings and spaces ideal for both entertaining and solo relaxation. The foyer opens up into a sun-drenched living room with skylights, a fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. The open floor plan allows easy access to the dining area and a sprawling deck with westerly views. Certain to please your inner chef, the recently updated gourmet eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, a large center island, a coffee nook and an eat-in area. A spacious dining room, chic recently upgraded powder room, an office and easy access to the one-car garage complete this level. The upper level consists of three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including an expansive owner's suite with an oversized walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite bathroom. The light-filled lower level features a screened-in porch, a wet bar, a family room with fireplace, a large guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, spacious laundry room, and extra storage. Conveniently located, just blocks from the C&O Canal, Sibley Hospital and DC line, you'll love this spacious, bright & beautiful home. | Available to show in person (one-on-one appointments only) or by video chat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have any available units?
5812 MADAKET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookmont, MD.
What amenities does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have?
Some of 5812 MADAKET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 MADAKET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5812 MADAKET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 MADAKET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5812 MADAKET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookmont.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5812 MADAKET ROAD offers parking.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5812 MADAKET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have a pool?
No, 5812 MADAKET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5812 MADAKET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 MADAKET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 MADAKET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 MADAKET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDChevy Chase, MDSouth Kensington, MDIdylwood, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Seven Corners, VALake Barcroft, VANorth Kensington, MDForest Glen, MDAnnandale, VADunn Loring, VABailey's Crossroads, VAMerrifield, VAGreat Falls, VATakoma Park, MDAspen Hill, MDLincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College