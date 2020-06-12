/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
153 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
$
Brooklyn Park
19 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Downtown Baltimore
17 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1200 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Otterbein
31 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Baltimore
46 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:13am
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
$
Downtown Baltimore
75 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
$
Little Italy
53 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Fells Point
23 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Fells Point
11 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mid-Town Belvedere
13 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Westport
109 Units Available
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Baltimore
11 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
Downtown Baltimore
2 Units Available
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1150 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments with vintage wood floors. Large windows with city views. Renovated kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Convenient downtown location close to the harbor, the Convention Center and Lexington market.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Downtown Baltimore
38 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Similar Pages
Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Park Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with GymBrooklyn Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD