405 Church South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Church South

405 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

405 Church St, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quaint, easy living in this cozy 1bed/1bath apartment. Large, shared yard. Call Ron at 443-447-5238.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Church South have any available units?
405 Church South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 405 Church South currently offering any rent specials?
405 Church South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Church South pet-friendly?
No, 405 Church South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 405 Church South offer parking?
No, 405 Church South does not offer parking.
Does 405 Church South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Church South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Church South have a pool?
No, 405 Church South does not have a pool.
Does 405 Church South have accessible units?
No, 405 Church South does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Church South have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Church South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Church South have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Church South does not have units with air conditioning.
