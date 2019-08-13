All apartments in Brock Hall
542 BOLIN TERRACE

542 Bolin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

542 Bolin Terrace, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Spectacular home in premier gated community just 20 mins east of DC, Andrews AFB & close to Ft Meade. Scenic views of golf course-Right next to the 18th hole!. Spacious kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, gleaming hardwood floors, living room off kitchen, huge master suite w/ walk in closet. Agents must show business card and license to security. No smokers under any circumstances. Min. credit of 620-FIRM. Jacquzzi tub is STRICTLY AS IS. Owner will not repair/replace any jets. EVERY ADULT MUST APPLY. 45 EACH, NON REFUNDABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have any available units?
542 BOLIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have?
Some of 542 BOLIN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 BOLIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
542 BOLIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 BOLIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 542 BOLIN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 542 BOLIN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 BOLIN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 542 BOLIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 542 BOLIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 BOLIN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 BOLIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 BOLIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
