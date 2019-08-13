542 BOLIN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Spectacular home in premier gated community just 20 mins east of DC, Andrews AFB & close to Ft Meade. Scenic views of golf course-Right next to the 18th hole!. Spacious kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, gleaming hardwood floors, living room off kitchen, huge master suite w/ walk in closet. Agents must show business card and license to security. No smokers under any circumstances. Min. credit of 620-FIRM. Jacquzzi tub is STRICTLY AS IS. Owner will not repair/replace any jets. EVERY ADULT MUST APPLY. 45 EACH, NON REFUNDABLE.