Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE

2923 Galeshead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2923 Galeshead Drive, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
MODERN ! Absolutely STUNNING ! One of the Best,Beautiful and Largest Home almost 7000+ sq/ft,has 5 Beds and 5 ~ Bath at Beech Tree area in Upper Marlboro! BELOW COUNTY PRICE with Smart Home Features ! Move in Before it is too late ! One of the largest homes with modern amenities inside sought after beech tree east village. Better than Model Home!! Double Story Foyer with Grand/Modern look, Grand Family Room with amazing Fireplace and Plenty of Sun Lights. Recently Updated, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, Oversized gourmet kitchen with Sunroom/MODERN ! Double Story Foyer with Grand/Modern look, Grand Family Room with amazing Fireplace and Plenty of Sun Lights. Recently Updated, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, Oversized gourmet kitchen with Sunroom/Breakfast area with new GE stainless steel appliances.Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.All Bedrooms has privacy in mind with attached bathrooms. Finished basement has Gym Room, WetBar and Dancing floor for full entertainment. Basement has full bathroom and bedroom that can be used as in-law~s suite. Basement has room for future expansion that could be converted as theater room. Whole house is equipped with modern twist. House has equipped with smart home safety and convenience features in mind; Wifi Garage door so you can close/open from anywhere in the world. Google doorbell so you can see who is coming to your house from anywhere; Google lock so you can have keyless entry to your house and know when your kids are coming home; Google Camera for your security.Also WiFi Carbon Monoxide detectors installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

