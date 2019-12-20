2923 GALESHEAD DRIVE

Amenities

MODERN ! Absolutely STUNNING ! One of the Best,Beautiful and Largest Home almost 7000+ sq/ft,has 5 Beds and 5 ~ Bath at Beech Tree area in Upper Marlboro! BELOW COUNTY PRICE with Smart Home Features ! Move in Before it is too late ! One of the largest homes with modern amenities inside sought after beech tree east village. Better than Model Home!! Double Story Foyer with Grand/Modern look, Grand Family Room with amazing Fireplace and Plenty of Sun Lights. Recently Updated, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, Oversized gourmet kitchen with Sunroom/MODERN ! Double Story Foyer with Grand/Modern look, Grand Family Room with amazing Fireplace and Plenty of Sun Lights. Recently Updated, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floor, New Carpet, Oversized gourmet kitchen with Sunroom/Breakfast area with new GE stainless steel appliances.Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.All Bedrooms has privacy in mind with attached bathrooms. Finished basement has Gym Room, WetBar and Dancing floor for full entertainment. Basement has full bathroom and bedroom that can be used as in-law~s suite. Basement has room for future expansion that could be converted as theater room. Whole house is equipped with modern twist. House has equipped with smart home safety and convenience features in mind; Wifi Garage door so you can close/open from anywhere in the world. Google doorbell so you can see who is coming to your house from anywhere; Google lock so you can have keyless entry to your house and know when your kids are coming home; Google Camera for your security.Also WiFi Carbon Monoxide detectors installed.