2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Absolutely Stunning Sought After Home In BeechTree Community--BUILT in 2018-- Nearly 3000 Sq ft Estimated Living Space: INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE, 9ft Ceilings at Main, Mid & Top Floor, 8ft Ceilings on Lower Level, Kitchens, Family & Living Areas has Porcelain Wood Look Tile Flooring, an Elegant Linear Remote Operated Electric Fireplace, Maytag Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Top Island in Kitchen, Sound Insulated Garbage Disposal, Moen Align Chrome Kitchen Faucet, Elongated Toilets in all Baths, 12 x 12 Ceramic Floors & Soaking Tub and Shower in Owners Suite, 8" x12" Ceramic Tile Surrounds to Ceiling at Tub Enclosures, (except MBR Bath Tub), Moen Method Chrome Faucets with Chrome Accessories, Vanities with cultured marble tops, Vanity Mirrors in 2nd Floor Baths, 3.25" Baseboard Molding, 2.25" Casing Around Doors, 12x 12 Ceramic Tile in Foyer, Painted Oak Hand Rails with White Pickets Two Tone Interior Colors, TAEX Pest Control System, Stain Resistant Wall-to-Wall Carpeting , Owners Bath with Separate shower and Soaking Tub, Ventilated Closet Shelving, Construction Features 3/4" sub floor, Vinyl Low-E Windows with Standard Grills, Insulated Fiberglass Wood Grain Front Door, 10' x 22' Trex Deck on the Rear, Pre-wired for Cable Television Outlets, Washer & Dryer Connections with Overflow pan, Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Fire Sprinkler System, Two Car Garage, , Energy Savings, Digital Thermostat + 90 AFUE (Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency ) Natural Gas Furnace (Main Unit)+ 90 AFUE Natural Gas Hot Water Heater, Air Stop Insulation around Windows and Doors, Air Stop Insulation around Exterior Wall Electrical Plugs, Vinyl Low-E Windows & Much More. Community Center, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Summing Pool, Walking Paths and Areas for Outdoor Activities. This Fantastic Home Will Not Last Long. Also for sale see MLS MDPG561600