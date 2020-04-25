All apartments in Brock Hall
2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD

2816 Moores Plains Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Moores Plains Boulevard, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Stunning Sought After Home In BeechTree Community--BUILT in 2018-- Nearly 3000 Sq ft Estimated Living Space: INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE, 9ft Ceilings at Main, Mid & Top Floor, 8ft Ceilings on Lower Level, Kitchens, Family & Living Areas has Porcelain Wood Look Tile Flooring, an Elegant Linear Remote Operated Electric Fireplace, Maytag Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Top Island in Kitchen, Sound Insulated Garbage Disposal, Moen Align Chrome Kitchen Faucet, Elongated Toilets in all Baths, 12 x 12 Ceramic Floors & Soaking Tub and Shower in Owners Suite, 8" x12" Ceramic Tile Surrounds to Ceiling at Tub Enclosures, (except MBR Bath Tub), Moen Method Chrome Faucets with Chrome Accessories, Vanities with cultured marble tops, Vanity Mirrors in 2nd Floor Baths, 3.25" Baseboard Molding, 2.25" Casing Around Doors, 12x 12 Ceramic Tile in Foyer, Painted Oak Hand Rails with White Pickets Two Tone Interior Colors, TAEX Pest Control System, Stain Resistant Wall-to-Wall Carpeting , Owners Bath with Separate shower and Soaking Tub, Ventilated Closet Shelving, Construction Features 3/4" sub floor, Vinyl Low-E Windows with Standard Grills, Insulated Fiberglass Wood Grain Front Door, 10' x 22' Trex Deck on the Rear, Pre-wired for Cable Television Outlets, Washer & Dryer Connections with Overflow pan, Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Fire Sprinkler System, Two Car Garage, , Energy Savings, Digital Thermostat + 90 AFUE (Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency ) Natural Gas Furnace (Main Unit)+ 90 AFUE Natural Gas Hot Water Heater, Air Stop Insulation around Windows and Doors, Air Stop Insulation around Exterior Wall Electrical Plugs, Vinyl Low-E Windows & Much More. Community Center, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Summing Pool, Walking Paths and Areas for Outdoor Activities. This Fantastic Home Will Not Last Long. Also for sale see MLS MDPG561600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have any available units?
2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 MOORES PLAINS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

