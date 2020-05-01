All apartments in Brock Hall
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE

2708 Galeshead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Galeshead Drive, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
NEW CARPETS & FRESHLY PAINTED!!Enjoy this elegant 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial located in the sought after BeechTree Resort Style Community. Proudly entertain in this home featuring: Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite Counters, Island and Butler Pantry; Sunroom; Office; Two Story Family Room, Front and Rear Staircases; Separate Living Room and Dining Room; Approximately 5100 Finished Sq. Ft. . BeechTree Community includes: Home of Lake Presidential Golf Course; Community Pool; Tot Lots/Playgrounds, Walking Trails, Six Tennis Courts, and more! Move-in Ready. Landlord requires the ability to review application packages. Pet-case by case: Pet Deposit TBD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have any available units?
2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have?
Some of 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

