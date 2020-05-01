2708 GALESHEAD DRIVE

Amenities
NEW CARPETS & FRESHLY PAINTED!!Enjoy this elegant 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial located in the sought after BeechTree Resort Style Community. Proudly entertain in this home featuring: Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite Counters, Island and Butler Pantry; Sunroom; Office; Two Story Family Room, Front and Rear Staircases; Separate Living Room and Dining Room; Approximately 5100 Finished Sq. Ft. . BeechTree Community includes: Home of Lake Presidential Golf Course; Community Pool; Tot Lots/Playgrounds, Walking Trails, Six Tennis Courts, and more! Move-in Ready. Landlord requires the ability to review application packages. Pet-case by case: Pet Deposit TBD.