Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
2213 Congresbury Pl
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2213 Congresbury Pl

2213 Congresbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Congresbury Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful Detached 3 BR Home. Great Amenities!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful detached 3 level, 3 bedroom home in Upper Marboro. Large and spacious living and dining rooms on main level with half bath, and a huge well equipped kitchen! 2nd Level has a large luxurious master suite and master bath, 2 additional large bedrooms, and a full bath. Basement is fully finished with walkout to backyard. Great community amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and playground. NOTE: Minimum credit score 600 or higher and minimum combined annual income $70k. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link.

(RLNE5343641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have any available units?
2213 Congresbury Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2213 Congresbury Pl have?
Some of 2213 Congresbury Pl's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Congresbury Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Congresbury Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Congresbury Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Congresbury Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl offer parking?
No, 2213 Congresbury Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Congresbury Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Congresbury Pl has a pool.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have accessible units?
No, 2213 Congresbury Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Congresbury Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Congresbury Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Congresbury Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

