2213 Congresbury Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful Detached 3 BR Home. Great Amenities!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful detached 3 level, 3 bedroom home in Upper Marboro. Large and spacious living and dining rooms on main level with half bath, and a huge well equipped kitchen! 2nd Level has a large luxurious master suite and master bath, 2 additional large bedrooms, and a full bath. Basement is fully finished with walkout to backyard. Great community amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and playground. NOTE: Minimum credit score 600 or higher and minimum combined annual income $70k. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link.



(RLNE5343641)