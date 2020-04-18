Amenities

2203 Moores Plains Blvd - Stunning townhome in the elegant Beechtree community. Ample room for living and entertaining, you will find touches of luxury including wainscoting and crown moulding throughout the entertaining level of this home. Home recently had a new roof installed, has a brand new heat pump with warranty and new carpeting and paint throughout. Expansive kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Come and see for yourself. Please submit applications at https://www.rrspropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5699750)