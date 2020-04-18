All apartments in Brock Hall
2203 Moores Plains Blvd

2203 Moores Plains Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Moores Plains Boulevard, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2203 Moores Plains Blvd - Stunning townhome in the elegant Beechtree community. Ample room for living and entertaining, you will find touches of luxury including wainscoting and crown moulding throughout the entertaining level of this home. Home recently had a new roof installed, has a brand new heat pump with warranty and new carpeting and paint throughout. Expansive kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Come and see for yourself. Please submit applications at https://www.rrspropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5699750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have any available units?
2203 Moores Plains Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have?
Some of 2203 Moores Plains Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Moores Plains Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Moores Plains Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Moores Plains Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd offer parking?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have a pool?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Moores Plains Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Moores Plains Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

