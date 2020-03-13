2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE

Amenities

Nice 3 level colonial. 4 bdrms up w/ 2 full baths. Large living rm that opens to eat in kitchen. Separate dining rm too. Large master with walk in closet. Double sinks in master and hall bath. Large open yard. Family rm, ofc, full bath and den in basement. Small Pets case by case. Pictures are from previous time vacant. SHORT TERM AT HIGHER RENT MIN OF 6 MONTHS.Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.