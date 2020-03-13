All apartments in Brock Hall
2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE

2132 Robert Bowie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Robert Bowie Drive, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 3 level colonial. 4 bdrms up w/ 2 full baths. Large living rm that opens to eat in kitchen. Separate dining rm too. Large master with walk in closet. Double sinks in master and hall bath. Large open yard. Family rm, ofc, full bath and den in basement. Small Pets case by case. Pictures are from previous time vacant. SHORT TERM AT HIGHER RENT MIN OF 6 MONTHS.Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have any available units?
2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have?
Some of 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2132 ROBERT BOWIE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
