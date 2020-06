Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this huge 3 lvl, Practically New home in private Golf Course Community! Gleaming wood flrs and updated kit with rec lighting, double oven, SS appliances, and glass cooktop! Large MBR with his/her sep walk-ins. Beautiful tile-work around the MBA jetted soaking tub and separate shower! Surround sound system in FR. w/ access to 2-car grg. Alarm/Sprinkler system, fenced yard, large deck!