Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room

Live in luxury! Gorgeous 4 BR, 4 BA in desired Beech Tree Community!! Large room in basement could be used as desired. Large eat-in kitchen featuring granite counter tops and SS appliances! Huge master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet. Finished basement with bar and theater room with huge 70'' TV included! Nice patio outside for entertaining! Access to pool, trails, golf course - welcome home!