1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE

Welcome to Perrywood a sought after community. with an opportunity to rent this spacious home with over 2,200 square feet of finished space. The roomy well-maintained 3-level 3.5 Bath Townhome has an opened floor plan and has been freshly painted with newer carpet. The main floor starting with the foyer has beautiful glimmering hardwood floors. Walk down to your finished rec room in the basement with a fireplace, full bath, and a room that could be used as an office or your 4th bedroom. The top-level has two bedrooms and a master bedroom with a master bath, separate shower, and a super bathtub. Lovely deck for your summer pleasure backs-out to a peaceful view of the landscape and the children's playground.