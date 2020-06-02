All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE

1805 Whistling Duck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1805 Whistling Duck Drive, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Welcome to Perrywood a sought after community. with an opportunity to rent this spacious home with over 2,200 square feet of finished space. The roomy well-maintained 3-level 3.5 Bath Townhome has an opened floor plan and has been freshly painted with newer carpet. The main floor starting with the foyer has beautiful glimmering hardwood floors. Walk down to your finished rec room in the basement with a fireplace, full bath, and a room that could be used as an office or your 4th bedroom. The top-level has two bedrooms and a master bedroom with a master bath, separate shower, and a super bathtub. Lovely deck for your summer pleasure backs-out to a peaceful view of the landscape and the children's playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have any available units?
1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have?
Some of 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 WHISTLING DUCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University