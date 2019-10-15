All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 1704 REDBUD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
1704 REDBUD COURT
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1704 REDBUD COURT

1704 Redbud Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1704 Redbud Court, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cape Cod on a tranquil cul-de-sac in Ramblewood! Stone front with covered porch. Living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Eat-in-kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash, double sided stainless steel sink and exit to deck! One bedroom on main level with walk in closet. Full bath with tub. Fully finished basement with rec room, wet bar, laundry, full bath and private rear exit. Loft with ceiling fan and full bath. Gorgeous setting, fenced yard backs to mature trees. Desirable, wooded community with private park, playground, nature trails, community center, meeting rooms, pool and exercise facility.Pets case by case w/a $400 non refundable deposit. Also available for rent w/option $2200.00 and for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have any available units?
1704 REDBUD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 1704 REDBUD COURT have?
Some of 1704 REDBUD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 REDBUD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1704 REDBUD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 REDBUD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 REDBUD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT offer parking?
No, 1704 REDBUD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 REDBUD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1704 REDBUD COURT has a pool.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1704 REDBUD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 REDBUD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 REDBUD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 REDBUD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University