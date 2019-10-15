1704 REDBUD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cape Cod on a tranquil cul-de-sac in Ramblewood! Stone front with covered porch. Living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. Eat-in-kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash, double sided stainless steel sink and exit to deck! One bedroom on main level with walk in closet. Full bath with tub. Fully finished basement with rec room, wet bar, laundry, full bath and private rear exit. Loft with ceiling fan and full bath. Gorgeous setting, fenced yard backs to mature trees. Desirable, wooded community with private park, playground, nature trails, community center, meeting rooms, pool and exercise facility.Pets case by case w/a $400 non refundable deposit. Also available for rent w/option $2200.00 and for sale.