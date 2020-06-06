15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this amazing property in Beech Tree. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, den/office and walkout basement in a premier luxury community. Home to a championship golf course, recreation center, community pool, walking paths, lot lots and a workout facility. The main floor features open concept living with hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room and sunroom. LOTS of natural sunlight. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, modern light fixtures and an oversized island. The master bedroom features a sitting room, 2 walk in closets, deluxe master bath with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and hallway bath. Laundry on the bedroom level. The walk out basement features a bonus den/office, another bedroom + full bath. Fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Window covering installed. Minutes from services and shopping. Great location that is convenient to Andrews AFB, Rte 4, Rte 50, 495 and Suitland Parkway. This one has it all. Professionally cleaned and available immediately. No smoking. Pets case by case. Application fee is $50 per applicant.