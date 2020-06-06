All apartments in Brock Hall
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE

15522 Sunningdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

15522 Sunningdale Place, Brock Hall, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this amazing property in Beech Tree. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, den/office and walkout basement in a premier luxury community. Home to a championship golf course, recreation center, community pool, walking paths, lot lots and a workout facility. The main floor features open concept living with hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, powder room and sunroom. LOTS of natural sunlight. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, modern light fixtures and an oversized island. The master bedroom features a sitting room, 2 walk in closets, deluxe master bath with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and hallway bath. Laundry on the bedroom level. The walk out basement features a bonus den/office, another bedroom + full bath. Fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Window covering installed. Minutes from services and shopping. Great location that is convenient to Andrews AFB, Rte 4, Rte 50, 495 and Suitland Parkway. This one has it all. Professionally cleaned and available immediately. No smoking. Pets case by case. Application fee is $50 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have any available units?
15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have?
Some of 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE has a pool.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15522 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

