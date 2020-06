Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker

Beautiful 3 bedroom 4 bath perfect for the nature enthusiast! Enjoy scenic walking trails after picnicking in front of the lake or challenge your neighbor to a round of golf before taking an evening dip in the pool. From your deck, you can watch your children play safely in the fenced backyard as you prepare a delicious dinner in your upgraded kitchen. Create memories now, there is no need to wait!