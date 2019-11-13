All apartments in Brock Hall
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

15300 LITTLETON PLACE

15300 Littleton Place
Location

15300 Littleton Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury End Unit Townhome! This Spacious Home has Gas Fireplace in Family Room, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Oven, Large Kitchen Island and Granite Counters, Expanded Floorplan w/Sun Room. Amazing Water Views from Deck with Pergola. Surround Sound. Luxury Master Bedroom w/Tray Ceiling, Sitting Room & Spa-like Bath. Fenced Yard, Side Load Garage. Premium Location. Candidates must have excellent credit (720+), employment references, and income ratios of 40x monthly rent. Use this link for credit and background check: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=15300-littleton-plane-upper-marlboro-md-20774-hfaajl Renters insurance policy required. All tenants over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have any available units?
15300 LITTLETON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have?
Some of 15300 LITTLETON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15300 LITTLETON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15300 LITTLETON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15300 LITTLETON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE offers parking.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have a pool?
No, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15300 LITTLETON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15300 LITTLETON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

