15300 LITTLETON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Luxury End Unit Townhome! This Spacious Home has Gas Fireplace in Family Room, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Double Oven, Large Kitchen Island and Granite Counters, Expanded Floorplan w/Sun Room. Amazing Water Views from Deck with Pergola. Surround Sound. Luxury Master Bedroom w/Tray Ceiling, Sitting Room & Spa-like Bath. Fenced Yard, Side Load Garage. Premium Location. Candidates must have excellent credit (720+), employment references, and income ratios of 40x monthly rent. Use this link for credit and background check: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=15300-littleton-plane-upper-marlboro-md-20774-hfaajl Renters insurance policy required. All tenants over 18 must apply.