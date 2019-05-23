All apartments in Brock Hall
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
15102 N BERWICK LANE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

15102 N BERWICK LANE

15102 North Berwick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15102 North Berwick Lane, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Beech Tree town home! Ryan home Norwood Model. One of the largest floor plan. 3 level spacious TH in golf course community, approximately 3000SF, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. 9 feet ceiling. Fire Place, contemporary kit w hardwood floor, recessed lights, double oven, granite counter tops! Large Master Bath Room with shower and jaccuzzi bathtub, fresh paint, brand new Samsung front load washer and dryer; 2 zoned AC. house back to woods for complete privacy. paved patio. Free use club house w fitness, tennis & swimming pool. enjoy the most beautiful community & club facilities.Resort style community featuring exceptional amenities including a Championship Public Golf Course, beautiful 30-acre lake, 3+ miles of walking trails, swimming pool and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

