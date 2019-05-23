15102 N BERWICK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Beech Tree town home! Ryan home Norwood Model. One of the largest floor plan. 3 level spacious TH in golf course community, approximately 3000SF, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. 9 feet ceiling. Fire Place, contemporary kit w hardwood floor, recessed lights, double oven, granite counter tops! Large Master Bath Room with shower and jaccuzzi bathtub, fresh paint, brand new Samsung front load washer and dryer; 2 zoned AC. house back to woods for complete privacy. paved patio. Free use club house w fitness, tennis & swimming pool. enjoy the most beautiful community & club facilities.Resort style community featuring exceptional amenities including a Championship Public Golf Course, beautiful 30-acre lake, 3+ miles of walking trails, swimming pool and more.