14727 ARGOS PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Luxurious 2-Car garage End-Unit backing to the Golf course in the gated community of Oakcreek! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 spacious home features hardwood floors throughout the main level and staircases. The main level features a formal living an dining room, gourmet kitchen features a double wall oven, center-island, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and eat-in table space. There is a large morning room off the kitchen that leads to the composite deck. The huge mastersuite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The basement rec room is filled with tons of natural light, a fireplace, powder room and walk-out to the stone patio. Enjoy the Oakcreek Community amenities and convenience of nearby shopping, schools, commuter routes and public transportation.