Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14727 ARGOS PLACE

14727 Argos Place · No Longer Available
Location

14727 Argos Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Luxurious 2-Car garage End-Unit backing to the Golf course in the gated community of Oakcreek! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 spacious home features hardwood floors throughout the main level and staircases. The main level features a formal living an dining room, gourmet kitchen features a double wall oven, center-island, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and eat-in table space. There is a large morning room off the kitchen that leads to the composite deck. The huge mastersuite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The basement rec room is filled with tons of natural light, a fireplace, powder room and walk-out to the stone patio. Enjoy the Oakcreek Community amenities and convenience of nearby shopping, schools, commuter routes and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have any available units?
14727 ARGOS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have?
Some of 14727 ARGOS PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14727 ARGOS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14727 ARGOS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14727 ARGOS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14727 ARGOS PLACE offers parking.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have a pool?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14727 ARGOS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14727 ARGOS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
