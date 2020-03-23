All apartments in Brock Hall
14611 ARGOS PLACE

14611 Argos Place · No Longer Available
Location

14611 Argos Place, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This END UNIT, a previous model townhouse is available for immediate rent. Located in a gated community with golf course, pool, and tennis courts. Settle in before summer In this very open and spacious 3 bedrooms ( the pink room has been painted a neutral color ) 3.5 bathrooms, townhouse. 2 car garage, gazebo deck, butlers pantry, Granite, Gourmet Kitchen, fireplace in the basement, and more! BASEMENT is fully finished and open. Make an appointment to see this townhouse today ! .. Call Centralized Showing today! Online application process. email agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have any available units?
14611 ARGOS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have?
Some of 14611 ARGOS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14611 ARGOS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14611 ARGOS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14611 ARGOS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14611 ARGOS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14611 ARGOS PLACE offers parking.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14611 ARGOS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14611 ARGOS PLACE has a pool.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14611 ARGOS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14611 ARGOS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14611 ARGOS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14611 ARGOS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
