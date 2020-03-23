14611 ARGOS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This END UNIT, a previous model townhouse is available for immediate rent. Located in a gated community with golf course, pool, and tennis courts. Settle in before summer In this very open and spacious 3 bedrooms ( the pink room has been painted a neutral color ) 3.5 bathrooms, townhouse. 2 car garage, gazebo deck, butlers pantry, Granite, Gourmet Kitchen, fireplace in the basement, and more! BASEMENT is fully finished and open. Make an appointment to see this townhouse today ! .. Call Centralized Showing today! Online application process. email agent