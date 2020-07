Amenities

Beautiful spacious colonial with stunning entry foyer with gorgeous circular staircase! Open kitchen floor-plan with top of the line appliances! Open family room! Master bedroom bigger than life! Each bedroom with its own bathroom, upgraded backyard patio perfect for entertaining guests. Plenty of storage in unfinished basement. Located in a cul de sac in the gated community of Oak Creek!