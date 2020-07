Amenities

SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT! 4 BD/3BA/1Half BA. Hard Woods on Main & upper Level. New Washer & Dryer. new carpet. Fresh paint whole house. New tiles on basement floor. Master bath with separate shower & tub. Granite counter top. back to woods for privacy. Great Location. Quite community. Walking to shopping center. Less than 15 minutes from Andrews AFB, 495/Beltway & VA.