Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
15511 BRINTON WAY
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

15511 BRINTON WAY

15511 Brinton Way · No Longer Available
Location

15511 Brinton Way, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
media room
Your Home has been lovingly maintained and freshly painted. ~4,180+ sq. ft of finished living space spread over 3 levels for your comfort. The main level is graced by a formal living room, dining room, home office/library, spacious family room and open kitchen with SS appliances. A large 12x20 composite deck right off the kitchen provides excellent outdoor space for entertaining family and friends. The upper level boasts 4 well-proportioned bedrooms including Master Suite with spa soaking tub, walk-in closet and dressing area. As a bonus, you won~t have to walk far to clean a load of laundry with a fantastic upper-level laundry room with new washer & dryer. Finished basement with Rec room, storage area, large 5th Bonus Room with full bathroom but non-egress window, large unfinished space can be converted to the theater room. RENT to OWN is an OPTION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have any available units?
15511 BRINTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15511 BRINTON WAY have?
Some of 15511 BRINTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15511 BRINTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15511 BRINTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15511 BRINTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15511 BRINTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY offer parking?
No, 15511 BRINTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15511 BRINTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have a pool?
No, 15511 BRINTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 15511 BRINTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15511 BRINTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15511 BRINTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15511 BRINTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
