15511 BRINTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub media room

Your Home has been lovingly maintained and freshly painted. ~4,180+ sq. ft of finished living space spread over 3 levels for your comfort. The main level is graced by a formal living room, dining room, home office/library, spacious family room and open kitchen with SS appliances. A large 12x20 composite deck right off the kitchen provides excellent outdoor space for entertaining family and friends. The upper level boasts 4 well-proportioned bedrooms including Master Suite with spa soaking tub, walk-in closet and dressing area. As a bonus, you won~t have to walk far to clean a load of laundry with a fantastic upper-level laundry room with new washer & dryer. Finished basement with Rec room, storage area, large 5th Bonus Room with full bathroom but non-egress window, large unfinished space can be converted to the theater room. RENT to OWN is an OPTION