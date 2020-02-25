All apartments in Brandywine
15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT

15422 Bennetts Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

15422 Bennetts Run Court, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Check out this spacious end unit townhouse located in Brandywine with an easy commute to DC and Andrews AFB! Gorgeous custom cabinets with large pantry and eat-in kitchen. Living/Dining Room combo with lots of natural light. Fully finished basement with a bonus room and gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This gem won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have any available units?
15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have?
Some of 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT offer parking?
No, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have a pool?
No, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
