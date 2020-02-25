Check out this spacious end unit townhouse located in Brandywine with an easy commute to DC and Andrews AFB! Gorgeous custom cabinets with large pantry and eat-in kitchen. Living/Dining Room combo with lots of natural light. Fully finished basement with a bonus room and gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This gem won't last!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have any available units?
15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT have?
Some of 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.