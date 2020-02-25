15422 BENNETTS RUN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Check out this spacious end unit townhouse located in Brandywine with an easy commute to DC and Andrews AFB! Gorgeous custom cabinets with large pantry and eat-in kitchen. Living/Dining Room combo with lots of natural light. Fully finished basement with a bonus room and gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This gem won't last!!