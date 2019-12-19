All apartments in Brandywine
Home
/
Brandywine, MD
/
15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD

15214 General Lafayette Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15214 General Lafayette Boulevard, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, recently built, 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath stone front and brick townhouse. PERFECT location! Close to everything! Beautiful home with deck, kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters with very LARGE island, enough room to put several high top chairs! Built-in microwave, large pantry closet too. Sliding doors lead you out to the second floor deck. Enter the home through the garage or front door facing the street. Entry level has a family room, half baths, and 3 closets. Second level has very roomy kitchen with dining area, spacious living room and half bath. Third level has 3 bedrooms, linen closet, master bath with double sinks, tiled shower and bath combination, spacious master closet in bedroom. Hall bath is situated next to laundry closet with full size, side by side washer and dryer. This really is a gorgeous home and it's less than 2 years old! Available mid December .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandywine, MD.
What amenities does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandywine.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

