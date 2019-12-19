15214 GENERAL LAFAYETTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful, recently built, 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath stone front and brick townhouse. PERFECT location! Close to everything! Beautiful home with deck, kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters with very LARGE island, enough room to put several high top chairs! Built-in microwave, large pantry closet too. Sliding doors lead you out to the second floor deck. Enter the home through the garage or front door facing the street. Entry level has a family room, half baths, and 3 closets. Second level has very roomy kitchen with dining area, spacious living room and half bath. Third level has 3 bedrooms, linen closet, master bath with double sinks, tiled shower and bath combination, spacious master closet in bedroom. Hall bath is situated next to laundry closet with full size, side by side washer and dryer. This really is a gorgeous home and it's less than 2 years old! Available mid December .