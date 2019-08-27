All apartments in Brandywine
12612 New Relief Ter
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

12612 New Relief Ter

12612 New Relief Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12612 New Relief Terrace, Brandywine, MD 20613

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 4 BR/2.5 BA Home in Brandywine! The main level of the home has hardwood flooring throughout the landing area with a coat closet, vaulted ceilings and updated hall half bath, mudroom and access to a attached two car garage. The kitchen features a breakfast island, pantry closet, separate breakfast bar and all of the appliances are stainless steel, including a dishwasher and mounted microwave. The open sunroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a separate carpeted living and dining room which have crown molding, to include a separate spacious family room. The upper level of the home has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk in closet, built in side morning area, and full master bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub, and standing shower enclosure with pantry closet. The full hall bath has dual vanity sink and hall linen closet, with separate laundry closet.

There is an unfinished basement with plenty of room for additional storage, and amazing views from the backyard of the woods.

Pets considered on a case by case basis, and additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE4956631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

