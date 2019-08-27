12612 New Relief Ter

Amenities

Amazing 4 BR/2.5 BA Home in Brandywine! The main level of the home has hardwood flooring throughout the landing area with a coat closet, vaulted ceilings and updated hall half bath, mudroom and access to a attached two car garage. The kitchen features a breakfast island, pantry closet, separate breakfast bar and all of the appliances are stainless steel, including a dishwasher and mounted microwave. The open sunroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a separate carpeted living and dining room which have crown molding, to include a separate spacious family room. The upper level of the home has four spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with walk in closet, built in side morning area, and full master bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub, and standing shower enclosure with pantry closet. The full hall bath has dual vanity sink and hall linen closet, with separate laundry closet.



There is an unfinished basement with plenty of room for additional storage, and amazing views from the backyard of the woods.



Pets considered on a case by case basis, and additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



