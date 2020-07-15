All apartments in Bowleys Quarters
Find more places like 686 Luthardt Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowleys Quarters, MD
/
686 Luthardt Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

686 Luthardt Road

686 Luthardt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowleys Quarters
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

686 Luthardt Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD 21220
Bowleys Quarters

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Over 1800 sq ft livable space Townhome. Carpeted flooring.
3 Bathrooms.
3 Spacious Bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Spacious closet .
Separate top floor sitting area.
Kitchen with center island.
Washer and Dryer on bottom floor. Heating and water: Gas/ Cooking: Electric.
2 Designated Parking spaces in front of property. Street parking.

Close to Schools and Restaurants. Near Eastern Regional Park, Wilson Point Park and Kingston Point Park

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only.
Available features in the area: Verizon, Viasat, Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Luthardt Road have any available units?
686 Luthardt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowleys Quarters, MD.
What amenities does 686 Luthardt Road have?
Some of 686 Luthardt Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Luthardt Road currently offering any rent specials?
686 Luthardt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Luthardt Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 686 Luthardt Road is pet friendly.
Does 686 Luthardt Road offer parking?
Yes, 686 Luthardt Road offers parking.
Does 686 Luthardt Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 686 Luthardt Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Luthardt Road have a pool?
No, 686 Luthardt Road does not have a pool.
Does 686 Luthardt Road have accessible units?
No, 686 Luthardt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Luthardt Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Luthardt Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Luthardt Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Luthardt Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bowleys Quarters 3 BedroomsBowleys Quarters Apartments with Balconies
Bowleys Quarters Apartments with ParkingBowleys Quarters Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bowleys Quarters Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MDGlenn Dale, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College