686 Luthardt Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Over 1800 sq ft livable space Townhome. Carpeted flooring.

3 Bathrooms.

3 Spacious Bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Spacious closet .

Separate top floor sitting area.

Kitchen with center island.

Washer and Dryer on bottom floor. Heating and water: Gas/ Cooking: Electric.

2 Designated Parking spaces in front of property. Street parking.



Close to Schools and Restaurants. Near Eastern Regional Park, Wilson Point Park and Kingston Point Park



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets Only.

Available features in the area: Verizon, Viasat, Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

