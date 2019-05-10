666 LUTHARDT RD

Amenities

Available 4/5 ** 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath END UNIT town home in water oriented community. ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom and a full bathroom. ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Plenty of Parking ** Pets accepted on case by case basis, 2 max, $500 per pet non-refundable fee ** Tenant responsible for lawn care, all utilities and water, ** $100 repair deductible ** $55 non refundable application fee, minimum credit = 600, minimum household income $58,000 ** First month's rent due at lease signing** Possession date must be within 30 days of application** Read lease & instructions before applying, Application online on L&F Site **