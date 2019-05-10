All apartments in Bowleys Quarters
666 LUTHARDT RD

666 Luthardt Road · No Longer Available
Location

666 Luthardt Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD 21220
Bowleys Quarters

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 4/5 ** 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath END UNIT town home in water oriented community. ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom and a full bathroom. ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Plenty of Parking ** Pets accepted on case by case basis, 2 max, $500 per pet non-refundable fee ** Tenant responsible for lawn care, all utilities and water, ** $100 repair deductible ** $55 non refundable application fee, minimum credit = 600, minimum household income $58,000 ** First month's rent due at lease signing** Possession date must be within 30 days of application** Read lease & instructions before applying, Application online on L&F Site **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have any available units?
666 LUTHARDT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowleys Quarters, MD.
Is 666 LUTHARDT RD currently offering any rent specials?
666 LUTHARDT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 LUTHARDT RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 LUTHARDT RD is pet friendly.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD offer parking?
Yes, 666 LUTHARDT RD offers parking.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 LUTHARDT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have a pool?
No, 666 LUTHARDT RD does not have a pool.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have accessible units?
No, 666 LUTHARDT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 LUTHARDT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 LUTHARDT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 LUTHARDT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
